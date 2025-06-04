Gold Resource Corp (GORO): What Is Good About Stock?

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.34M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.78% during that session. The GORO stock price is -13.85% off its 52-week high price of $0.74 and 81.54% above the 52-week low of $0.12.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Resource Corp (GORO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Sporting 3.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the GORO stock price touched $0.65 or saw a fall of -0.39%. Year-to-date, Gold Resource Corp shares have moved 181.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) have changed 2.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -92.31% from current levels.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 271.43% over the past 6 months.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 5.26 million shares worth more than $1.96 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 5.7768% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., with the holding of over 2.41 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.9 million and represent 2.6448% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Silver Miners ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 3.72 shares of worth $2.41 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 shares of worth $1.36 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.