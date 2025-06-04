Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 0.37%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the last trade at $10.80 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The GOGO stock price is -21.85% off its 52-week high price of $13.16 and 42.87% above the 52-week low of $6.17.

The consensus among analysts is that Gogo Inc (GOGO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.18.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the GOGO stock price touched $10.80 or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, Gogo Inc shares have moved 33.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have changed 38.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.0 while the price target rests at a high of $15.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -43.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.89% from current levels.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 32.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 103.37%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 220.12M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 221.98M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 102.06M and 100.53M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 115.68% for the current quarter and 103.37% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 353.33% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 109.16%.

GOGO Dividends

Gogo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are GTCR LLC with over 31.74 million shares worth more than $305.33 million. As of 2024-06-30, GTCR LLC held 24.7391% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 9.85 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.73 million and represent 7.6753% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 4.17 shares of worth $45.02 million while later fund manager owns 3.57 shares of worth $38.61 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.