GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.72B, closed the recent trade at $37.47 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 1.63% during that session. The GFS stock price is -65.41% off its 52-week high price of $61.98 and 20.55% above the 52-week low of $29.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.05. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) have changed 4.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.67% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $43.0 while the price target rests at a high of $85.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -126.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.76% from the levels at last check today..

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -13.36% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 3.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.39%.

GFS Dividends

GlobalFoundries Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GlobalFoundries Inc having a total of 422.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC with over 469.5 million shares worth more than $23.74 billion. As of 2024-06-30, MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC held 84.7477% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 48.22 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 billion and represent 8.7031% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios-Semiconductors Portfolio and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.94% shares in the company for having 21.81 shares of worth $820.31 million while later fund manager owns 11.25 shares of worth $423.31 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.