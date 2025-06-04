Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Gain 0.12%, Marking Win By Bears

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.91B, closed the recent trade at $28.88 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.12% during that session. The GEN stock price is -9.83% off its 52-week high price of $31.72 and 21.26% above the 52-week low of $22.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gen Digital Inc (GEN) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.18. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.6.

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN) have changed 12.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.96% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $25.0 while the price target rests at a high of $29.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.43% from the levels at last check today..

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.08%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.19B for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.17B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 965M and 974M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.40% for the current quarter and 20.08% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.88% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 12.71% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.52%.

GEN Dividends

Gen Digital Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.19%.

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.35% with a share float percentage of 111.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gen Digital Inc having a total of 1013.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 66.61 million shares worth more than $1.66 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 10.7261% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 53.89 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 billion and represent 8.6786% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 17.48 shares of worth $505.36 million while later fund manager owns 15.88 shares of worth $459.19 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.