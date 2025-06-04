Five Below Inc (FIVE) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.63B, closed the recent trade at $120.44 per share which meant it lost -$1.77 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The FIVE stock price is -16.66% off its 52-week high price of $140.51 and 56.51% above the 52-week low of $52.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Five Below Inc (FIVE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.38. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have changed 45.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $118, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.07% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $75.0 while the price target rests at a high of $140.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -16.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.73% from the levels at last check today..

Five Below Inc (FIVE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 29.92% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.09% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -6.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.12%.

FIVE Dividends

Five Below Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.28% with a share float percentage of 106.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Five Below Inc having a total of 535.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 5.05 million shares worth more than $550.83 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.1861% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 5.05 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $550.4 million and represent 9.1789% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 1.78 shares of worth $215.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.74 shares of worth $210.27 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.