Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Surprises Wall Street With -0.83% Stock Price Loss

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFAI) has a beta value of 4.57 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.14M, closed the recent trade at $1.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The FFAI stock price is -2516.67% off its 52-week high price of $31.40 and 30.83% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.86 million shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFAI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFAI) have changed 7.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.09% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 78.39% over the past 5 years.

FFAI Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.54% with a share float percentage of 11.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc having a total of 54.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.25% shares in the company for having 3.17 shares of worth $3.79 million while later fund manager owns 981.57 shares of worth $1.17 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.