EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp (EQV): What Makes The Stock Good?

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EQV) has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The EQV stock price is -0.19% off its 52-week high price of $10.46 and 5.36% above the 52-week low of $9.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 135.35K shares.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EQV) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EQV) have changed 2.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 23551.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp (EQV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.03% over the past 6 months.

EQV Dividends

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EQV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.95% with a share float percentage of 85.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp having a total of 49.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are High Income Securities Fund and Merger Fund-The Merger Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.70% shares in the company for having 250.0 shares of worth $2.62 million while later fund manager owns 232.28 shares of worth $2.43 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.