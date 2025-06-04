Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2025

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 25.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $878.50M, closed the last trade at $3.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -6.99% during that session. The EOSE stock price is -90.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.36 and 82.9% above the 52-week low of $0.66.

The consensus among analysts is that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.14. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.13.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) have changed -27.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $10.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -159.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.19% from current levels.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 42.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 956.15%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 25.89M for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of 51.52M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 898k and 854k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,782.66% for the current quarter and 956.15% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.80% over the past 5 years.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.6 million shares worth more than $10.92 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 4.0725% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, with the holding of over 7.67 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.74 million and represent 3.6326% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 6.44 shares of worth $24.87 million while later fund manager owns 3.42 shares of worth $13.19 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.