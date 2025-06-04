Does GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) has a beta value of -0.20 and has seen 8.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The GCTK stock price is -44614.29% off its 52-week high price of $62.60 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.70 million shares.

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) have changed -22.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.33% over the past 5 years.

GCTK Dividends

GlucoTrack Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.69% with a share float percentage of 1.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GlucoTrack Inc having a total of 10.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 4.0 shares of worth $579.0 while later fund manager owns 243.0 shares of worth $35.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.