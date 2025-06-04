Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2025

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.45B, closed the recent trade at $27.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The DB stock price is -5.63% off its 52-week high price of $29.07 and 50.22% above the 52-week low of $13.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.22. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have changed 1.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.59, which means that the shares’ value could drop -102.5% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $9.24445601 while the price target rests at a high of $29.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.41% from the levels at last check today..

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 61.82% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 18.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.31%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.77 at a share yield of 2.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.78%.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.28% with a share float percentage of 55.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deutsche Bank AG having a total of 790.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DEUTSCHE BANK AG with over 82.5 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of 2024-06-30, DEUTSCHE BANK AG held 4.1292% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 78.27 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 billion and represent 3.9175% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND and EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 32.22 shares of worth $888.89 million while later fund manager owns 29.48 shares of worth $813.3 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.