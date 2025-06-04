D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2025

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 59.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.17B, closed the last trade at $17.68 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The QBTS stock price is -11.76% off its 52-week high price of $19.76 and 95.76% above the 52-week low of $0.75.

The consensus among analysts is that D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.06.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) have changed 123.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -607.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $4.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 77.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 88.69% from current levels.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 545.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 175.93%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 2.58M for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of 3.18M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 2.18M and 1.87M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.13% for the current quarter and 175.93% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.61% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 55.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.49%.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD with over 59.43 million shares worth more than $67.75 million. As of 2024-06-30, PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD held 34.5252% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 6.21 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.08 million and represent 3.6098% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.10% shares in the company for having 6.05 shares of worth $107.03 million while later fund manager owns 4.83 shares of worth $85.32 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.