CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The CURI stock price is -1.6% off its 52-week high price of $6.98 and 85.74% above the 52-week low of $0.98.

The consensus among analysts is that CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.01.

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) have changed 101.47%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -174.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $3.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 56.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.89% from current levels.

CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 275.41% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.78%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 16.75M for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 14.24M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 12.39M and 12.6M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.13% for the current quarter and 22.78% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.32% over the past 5 years.

CURI Dividends

CuriosityStream Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 1.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 1.43 million shares worth more than $1.63 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 2.659% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.7501% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 986.62 shares of worth $6.78 million while later fund manager owns 398.11 shares of worth $2.74 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.