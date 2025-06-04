Could Sprinklr Inc (CXM)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.37B, closed the recent trade at $9.18 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 7.31% during that session. The CXM stock price is -19.93% off its 52-week high price of $11.01 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $6.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sprinklr Inc (CXM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.87. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.1.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) have changed 18.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.37% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $9.5 while the price target rests at a high of $9.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.49% from the levels at last check today..

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.95%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 202.78M for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of 206.5M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 197.21M and 200.69M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.83% for the current quarter and 2.95% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 9.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.54%.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.70% with a share float percentage of 93.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprinklr Inc having a total of 298.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.91 million shares worth more than $181.91 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 7.2497% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 15.2 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.18 million and represent 5.8259% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.79% shares in the company for having 6.79 shares of worth $62.21 million while later fund manager owns 3.55 shares of worth $32.52 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.