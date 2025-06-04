Could ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) has a beta value of -0.01 and has seen 8.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.39B, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.50% during that session. The IBRX stock price is -181.55% off its 52-week high price of $7.63 and 32.47% above the 52-week low of $1.83.

The consensus among analysts is that ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) is Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.1.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Sporting 1.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the IBRX stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 5.9%. Year-to-date, ImmunityBio Inc shares have moved 5.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) have changed 6.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $6.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -121.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -121.4% from current levels.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.86% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 573.82%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 21.95M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 27.85M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.05M and 6.11M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,996.47% for the current quarter and 573.82% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.39% over the past 5 years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.83 million shares worth more than $87.42 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 2.0135% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 11.42 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.19 million and represent 1.6629% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 7.45 shares of worth $20.19 million while later fund manager owns 5.28 shares of worth $14.3 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.