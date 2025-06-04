Could Alumis Inc (ALMS)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ:ALMS) has a beta value of -1.90 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $355.37M, closed the last trade at $3.45 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 4.86% during that session. The ALMS stock price is -292.17% off its 52-week high price of $13.53 and 7.83% above the 52-week low of $3.18.

The consensus among analysts is that Alumis Inc (ALMS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -1.03.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ:ALMS) trade information

Sporting 4.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the ALMS stock price touched $3.45 or saw a rise of 22.12%. Year-to-date, Alumis Inc shares have moved -56.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alumis Inc (NASDAQ:ALMS) have changed -24.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.0 while the price target rests at a high of $30.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -769.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -276.81% from current levels.

Alumis Inc (ALMS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.51% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.8M for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 2.8M for the next ending quarter.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 60.28% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.81%.

ALMS Dividends

Alumis Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ:ALMS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are AYURMAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP with over 10.65 million shares worth more than $141.59 million. As of 2024-06-30, AYURMAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP held 19.5686% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT V, LLC, with the holding of over 5.58 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.28 million and represent 10.2657% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 514.79 shares of worth $1.78 million while later fund manager owns 516.68 shares of worth $1.78 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.