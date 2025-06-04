CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM): Why Is The Stock Strong?

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the recent trade at $5.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The COMM stock price is -21.04% off its 52-week high price of $7.19 and 82.32% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.62. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.23.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have changed 25.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.14% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $7.0 while the price target rests at a high of $7.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -17.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.85% from the levels at last check today..

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.27B for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.32B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.39B and 1.08B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.64% for the current quarter and 18.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.01% over the past 5 years.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.24% with a share float percentage of 91.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CommScope Holding Company Inc having a total of 304.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 24.83 million shares worth more than $30.54 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.6298% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FPR PARTNERS LLC, with the holding of over 19.43 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.89 million and represent 9.0987% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 6.45 shares of worth $38.59 million while later fund manager owns 5.77 shares of worth $34.48 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.

