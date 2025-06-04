Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Is Up 3.64%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $566.26M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The CCO stock price is -64.91% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 28.95% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO) have changed 5.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.92% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -185.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -185.09% from the levels at last check today..

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.50% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.67% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 110.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.63%.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.79% with a share float percentage of 102.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc having a total of 231.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with over 104.86 million shares worth more than $147.85 million. As of 2024-06-30, ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH held 21.4552% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, with the holding of over 55.83 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.72 million and represent 11.4231% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PIMCO Funds-PIMCO Income Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 10.24% shares in the company for having 50.86 shares of worth $57.86 million while later fund manager owns 9.78 shares of worth $11.12 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.