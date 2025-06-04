CISO Global Inc (CISO) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.41M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The CISO stock price is -291.84% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 73.47% above the 52-week low of $0.26.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Sporting -2.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the CISO stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 34.23%. Year-to-date, CISO Global Inc shares have moved -71.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) have changed 92.50%.

CISO Global Inc (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.58% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.66% over the past 5 years.

CISO Dividends

CISO Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 36.92 shares of worth $36188.0 while later fund manager owns 39.26 shares of worth $38484.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.