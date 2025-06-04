CIENA Corp Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

CIENA Corp (NYSE:CIEN) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.08B, closed the recent trade at $84.97 per share which meant it gained $1.71 on the day or 2.06% during that session. The CIEN stock price is -19.38% off its 52-week high price of $101.44 and 47.4% above the 52-week low of $44.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CIENA Corp (CIEN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.72. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

CIENA Corp (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of CIENA Corp (NYSE:CIEN) have changed 16.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.03% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $90.0 while the price target rests at a high of $105.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.92% from the levels at last check today..

CIENA Corp (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.88% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 40.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.29%.

CIEN Dividends

CIENA Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CIENA Corp (NYSE:CIEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.16% with a share float percentage of 101.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CIENA Corp having a total of 720.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 21.56 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 14.9284% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 15.61 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $752.08 million and represent 10.8105% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.17% shares in the company for having 5.92 shares of worth $506.12 million while later fund manager owns 4.6 shares of worth $393.19 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.