Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 321.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.31M, closed the recent trade at $0.53 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 90.04% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -545.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.42 and 58.49% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 972.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.13.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) have changed 98.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.58% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $12.0 while the price target rests at a high of $12.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2164.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2164.15% from the levels at last check today..

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.74% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 53.01% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.07%.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.42% with a share float percentage of 12.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cellectar Biosciences Inc having a total of 36.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 3.04 million shares worth more than $6.86 million. As of 2024-06-30, AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC held 8.4764% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC., with the holding of over 2.71 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.76 million and represent 7.5535% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 1.07 shares of worth $0.56 million while later fund manager owns 568.75 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.