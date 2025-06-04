Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR): What Is Good About Stock?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $509.65M, closed the last trade at $11.15 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 9.21% during that session. The CAPR stock price is -109.87% off its 52-week high price of $23.40 and 68.43% above the 52-week low of $3.52.

The consensus among analysts is that Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) have changed -5.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.0 while the price target rests at a high of $21.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.31% from current levels.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.44% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.01% over the past 5 years.

CAPR Dividends

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 1.63 million shares worth more than $7.77 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 5.1145% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.39 million and represent 4.8645% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 1.19 shares of worth $13.27 million while later fund manager owns 995.68 shares of worth $11.1 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.