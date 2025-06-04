Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Shares Have Loss -9.02% Over The Past Month

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 6.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The CGC stock price is -617.36% off its 52-week high price of $8.68 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.77.

The consensus among analysts is that Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.43. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have changed -9.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.0 while the price target rests at a high of $27.85116355. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2201.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -561.16% from current levels.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.97% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 89.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 63.95%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with over 3.56 million shares worth more than $22.96 million. As of 2024-06-30, SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP held 4.4929% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, with the holding of over 2.15 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.88 million and represent 2.7153% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 3.83 shares of worth $4.63 million while later fund manager owns 91.46 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.