Can United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX:UAMY) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 3.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $313.68M, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 5.14% during that session. The UAMY stock price is -45.11% off its 52-week high price of $3.86 and 89.85% above the 52-week low of $0.27.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of United States Antimony Corp (AMEX:UAMY) have changed -21.76%.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 236.67% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.57% over the past 5 years.

UAMY Dividends

United States Antimony Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX:UAMY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 3.75 million shares worth more than $1.26 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 3.4593% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 1.4292% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 2.52 shares of worth $6.72 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 shares of worth $3.19 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.