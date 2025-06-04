Can Renovaro Inc (RENB) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Renovaro Inc (NASDAQ:RENB) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.99M, closed the recent trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.19% during that session. The RENB stock price is -735.71% off its 52-week high price of $2.34 and 3.57% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.20 million shares.

Renovaro Inc (NASDAQ:RENB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Renovaro Inc (NASDAQ:RENB) have changed -12.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.76.

Renovaro Inc (RENB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.14% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.58% over the past 5 years.

RENB Dividends

Renovaro Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Renovaro Inc (NASDAQ:RENB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.85% with a share float percentage of 24.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Renovaro Inc having a total of 88.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 5.64 million shares worth more than $9.88 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 5.864% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.4 million and represent 3.7995% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 8.62% shares in the company for having 3.34 shares of worth $0.93 million while later fund manager owns 2.95 shares of worth $0.82 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 7.62% of company’s outstanding stock.