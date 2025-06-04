Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Shares Gain $0.42 After Investor Confidence Raised

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 3.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $295.84M, closed the last trade at $4.60 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 10.05% during that session. The BTM stock price is 3.7% off its 52-week high price of $4.43 and 79.78% above the 52-week low of $0.93.

The consensus among analysts is that Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) trade information

Sporting 10.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the BTM stock price touched $4.60 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Bitcoin Depot Inc shares have moved 183.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) have changed 204.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $5.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.7% from current levels.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 132.32% over the past 6 months.

BTM Dividends

Bitcoin Depot Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with over 0.94 million shares worth more than $1.69 million. As of 2024-06-30, AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. held 4.822% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 million and represent 3.6002% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations TRT-Destinations Global Fixed Income Oppo . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 355.82 shares of worth $1.64 million while later fund manager owns 134.5 shares of worth $0.62 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.