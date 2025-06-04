Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) swung 2.99%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.82B, closed the last trade at $38.87 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 2.99% during that session. The SRPT stock price is -345.72% off its 52-week high price of $173.25 and 12.27% above the 52-week low of $34.10.

The consensus among analysts is that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.44. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) trade information

Sporting 2.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SRPT stock price touched $38.87 or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -68.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have changed -38.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $110, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $110.0 while the price target rests at a high of $110.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -182.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -182.99% from current levels.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.82% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -178.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 60.51%.

SRPT Dividends

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.32 million shares worth more than $1.63 billion. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 10.9117% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 9.04 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 billion and represent 9.5496% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.21% shares in the company for having 3.15 shares of worth $122.44 million while later fund manager owns 3.09 shares of worth $120.21 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.