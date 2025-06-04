Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) tumbled -25.30%

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL) has a beta value of 4.03 and has seen 7.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.74M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -25.30% during that session. The RVYL stock price is -433.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and -15.56% below the 52-week low of $0.52.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL) have changed -53.31%.

Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.81% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.07% over the past 5 years.

RVYL Dividends

Ryvyl Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.70% with a share float percentage of 3.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ryvyl Inc having a total of 22.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of 2024-06-30, CVI HOLDINGS, LLC held 1.6523% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CROSS STAFF INVESTMENTS INC, with the holding of over 34371.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49838.0 and represent 0.5338% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 35.39 shares of worth $15842.0 while later fund manager owns 29.2 shares of worth $13070.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.