Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) swung 24.02%

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) has a beta value of -0.33 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.17M, closed the recent trade at $1.28 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 24.02% during that session. The APM stock price is -485.16% off its 52-week high price of $7.49 and 64.06% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.26K shares.

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) have changed 49.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 50408.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 97.48% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.40% over the past 5 years.

APM Dividends

Aptorum Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on 2022-Sep-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.76% with a share float percentage of 2.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptorum Group Ltd having a total of 8.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

