BARK Inc (BARK) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.39M, closed the recent trade at $1.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The BARK stock price is -96.92% off its 52-week high price of $2.56 and 16.15% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 730.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BARK Inc (BARK) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.0.

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) have changed 16.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.67% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.0 while the price target rests at a high of $3.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -130.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -130.77% from the levels at last check today..

BARK Inc (BARK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 126.74M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 123.2M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 121.48M and 116.21M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.33% for the current quarter and 1.10% for the next.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Feb-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.83% with a share float percentage of 56.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BARK Inc having a total of 150.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.34 million shares worth more than $15.1 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 4.7519% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FOUNDERS CIRCLE CAPITAL LLC, with the holding of over 7.94 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.37 million and represent 4.5237% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 3.84 shares of worth $4.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.45 shares of worth $4.48 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.