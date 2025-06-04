Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.51B, closed the recent trade at $88.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The BK stock price is -2.08% off its 52-week high price of $90.62 and 35.59% above the 52-week low of $57.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.89. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 1.75.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have changed 8.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.55% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $79.0 while the price target rests at a high of $94.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.01% from the levels at last check today..

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.18%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 4.8B for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of 4.78B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 4.6B and 4.65B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.47% for the current quarter and 3.18% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.14% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 16.89% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.77%.

BK Dividends

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.88 at a share yield of 2.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.87%.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.07% with a share float percentage of 89.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bank Of New York Mellon Corp having a total of 1972.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 72.58 million shares worth more than $4.35 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.717% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 63.91 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.83 billion and represent 8.557% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.30% shares in the company for having 30.78 shares of worth $2.73 billion while later fund manager owns 22.65 shares of worth $2.01 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.17% of company’s outstanding stock.