Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2025

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 2.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.66M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.69% during that session. The BW stock price is -255.95% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 73.81% above the 52-week low of $0.22.

The consensus among analysts is that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

Sporting 5.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the BW stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 15.15%. Year-to-date, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares have moved -48.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) have changed 80.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.0 while the price target rests at a high of $1.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.05% from current levels.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.48% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.51%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 182.07M for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of 195.3M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 233.6M and 209.86M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.06% for the current quarter and 6.51% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.83% over the past 5 years.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with over 27.45 million shares worth more than $39.8 million. As of 2024-06-30, B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. held 30.1448% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, with the holding of over 6.05 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.78 million and represent 6.6481% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are NEUBERGER BERMAN EQUITY FUNDS-Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 1.9 shares of worth $1.6 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 shares of worth $1.55 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.