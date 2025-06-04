Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) Gain 8.38%, Marking Win By Bears

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 5.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $550.91M, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 8.38% during that session. The AUTL stock price is -141.55% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 46.38% above the 52-week low of $1.11.

The consensus among analysts is that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.23.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Sporting 8.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the AUTL stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares have moved -11.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed 53.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.6 while the price target rests at a high of $11.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -431.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -267.15% from current levels.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.70% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 462.97%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 12.92M for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of 16.51M for the next ending quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -3.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.26%.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SYNCONA PORTFOLIO LTD with over 21.35 million shares worth more than $74.29 million. As of 2024-06-30, SYNCONA PORTFOLIO LTD held 8.0243% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKSTONE INC., with the holding of over 20.49 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.29 million and represent 7.7006% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 7.27% shares in the company for having 19.36 shares of worth $40.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.57 shares of worth $5.32 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.