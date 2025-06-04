Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Shares Have Declined -0.31% Year To Date

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) has a beta value of 3.14 and has seen 27.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.34B, closed the last trade at $9.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -43.21% off its 52-week high price of $13.92 and 70.99% above the 52-week low of $2.82.

The consensus among analysts is that Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the ACHR stock price touched $9.72 or saw a rise of 16.06%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc shares have moved -0.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) have changed 4.63%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.89% from current levels.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.86% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 34.43% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.95%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 25.46 million shares worth more than $89.61 million. As of 2024-06-30, ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC held 7.6203% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 19.61 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.04 million and represent 5.8709% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 16.02 shares of worth $155.72 million while later fund manager owns 13.44 shares of worth $130.61 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.