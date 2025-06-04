Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Must Drop -20.59% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 5.85 and has seen 149.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.30B, closed the last trade at $10.25 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.08% during that session. The APLD stock price is -21.76% off its 52-week high price of $12.48 and 70.63% above the 52-week low of $3.01.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed 93.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -20.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.0 while the price target rests at a high of $10.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 2.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.71% from current levels.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.11% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 39.22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.82%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 9.6 million shares worth more than $57.1 million. As of 2024-06-30, HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC held 8.4132% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., with the holding of over 7.1 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.23 million and represent 6.2229% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Manager Directed Portfolios-Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.27% shares in the company for having 11.84 shares of worth $121.33 million while later fund manager owns 5.7 shares of worth $58.44 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.