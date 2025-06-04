Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Has Risen 1.61%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.89B, closed the recent trade at $71.80 per share which meant it gained $1.14 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The BUD stock price is 0.71% off its 52-week high price of $71.29 and 36.02% above the 52-week low of $45.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.41. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD) have changed 8.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.97% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $63.0 while the price target rests at a high of $70.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 2.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.26% from the levels at last check today..

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.46% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.76% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 5.11% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.27%.

BUD Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.05 at a share yield of 1.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.36%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR having a total of 582.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DODGE & COX with over 31.47 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of 2024-06-30, DODGE & COX held 1.5587% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 9.72 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $565.2 million and represent 0.4814% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 31.04 shares of worth $2.23 billion while later fund manager owns 2.81 shares of worth $201.9 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.