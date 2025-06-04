Analysts Are Recommending Carnival plc ADR (CUK) As A Buy Candidate

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10B, closed the recent trade at $21.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The CUK stock price is -22.44% off its 52-week high price of $26.14 and 40.75% above the 52-week low of $12.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 million shares.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) have changed 19.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.27%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 6.21B for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of 7.96B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 5.78B and 7.9B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.36% for the current quarter and 4.27% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.76% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 32.03% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.85%.

CUK Dividends

Carnival plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.81% with a share float percentage of 30.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival plc ADR having a total of 142.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with over 10.93 million shares worth more than $188.26 million. As of 2024-06-30, ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC held 0.8629% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP, with the holding of over 4.27 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.33 million and represent 0.3373% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs TRT-Goldman Sachs Intl Small Cap Insights Fd. and SEI INSTITUTIONAL INTERNATIONAL TRUST-SIT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 465.36 shares of worth $10.0 million while later fund manager owns 224.67 shares of worth $4.83 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.