Analysts Are Recommending 374Water Inc (SCWO) As A Buy Candidate

374Water Inc (NASDAQ:SCWO) has a beta value of -0.14 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.14M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -17.79% during that session. The SCWO stock price is -342.22% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $0.25.

374Water Inc (NASDAQ:SCWO) trade information

Sporting -17.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SCWO stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 33.82%. Year-to-date, 374Water Inc shares have moved -34.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 374Water Inc (NASDAQ:SCWO) have changed 38.23%.

374Water Inc (SCWO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.20% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.65% over the past 5 years.

SCWO Dividends

374Water Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

374Water Inc (NASDAQ:SCWO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 3.83 million shares worth more than $4.59 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 2.883% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 3.42 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.1 million and represent 2.5724% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 2.1 shares of worth $0.94 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 shares of worth $0.61 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.