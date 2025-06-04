An In-Depth Look At The Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.89B, closed the recent trade at $150.68 per share which meant it lost -$10.91 on the day or -6.75% during that session. The GTLS stock price is -46.02% off its 52-week high price of $220.03 and 32.57% above the 52-week low of $101.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 717.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.48. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 2.61.

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) have changed -2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $200, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.66% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $165.0 while the price target rests at a high of $225.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.5% from the levels at last check today..

Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.03% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.00%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.11B for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.2B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.04B and 1.06B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.75% for the current quarter and 11.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.71% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 39.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.43%.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.48% with a share float percentage of 114.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chart Industries Inc having a total of 722.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 5.11 million shares worth more than $738.0 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 12.1621% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 4.22 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $609.57 million and represent 10.0456% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 1.36 shares of worth $206.47 million while later fund manager owns 1.35 shares of worth $205.37 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.