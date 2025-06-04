An In-Depth Look At The Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Stock

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) has a beta value of 3.34 and has seen 42.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.09M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The CAN stock price is -436.07% off its 52-week high price of $3.27 and 13.11% above the 52-week low of $0.53.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed -11.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $2.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -227.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -227.87% from current levels.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.46% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.48% over the past 5 years.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 9.76 million shares worth more than $9.76 million. As of 2024-06-30, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP held 0.2371% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is STATE STREET CORP, with the holding of over 9.09 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.09 million and represent 0.2207% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 5.22 shares of worth $3.19 million while later fund manager owns 4.24 shares of worth $2.59 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.