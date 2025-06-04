An In-Depth Look At SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SBET) has a beta value of 9.96 and has seen 7.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.99B, closed the last trade at $50.29 per share which meant it lost -$5.08 on the day or -9.17% during that session. The SBET stock price is -146.81% off its 52-week high price of $124.12 and 95.51% above the 52-week low of $2.26.

SharpLink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SBET) trade information

Sporting -9.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SBET stock price touched $50.29 or saw a rise of 59.48%. Year-to-date, SharpLink Gaming Inc shares have moved 550.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SharpLink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SBET) have changed 1241.07%.

SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 556.15% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.77% over the past 5 years.

SBET Dividends

SharpLink Gaming Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 3.92 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 577.0 shares of worth $29017.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.