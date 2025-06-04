An In-Depth Look At American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $517.45M, closed the recent trade at $4.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The AXL stock price is -77.98% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 31.19% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.88. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) have changed 1.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.56% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $7.0 while the price target rests at a high of $12.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -175.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.55% from the levels at last check today..

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.03% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -26.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.93%.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.02% with a share float percentage of 116.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc having a total of 344.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.57 million shares worth more than $129.81 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 15.7911% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 14.65 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.39 million and represent 12.4558% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.98% shares in the company for having 7.1 shares of worth $30.94 million while later fund manager owns 3.72 shares of worth $16.21 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.13% of company’s outstanding stock.