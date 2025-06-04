An Analysis Of Hess Corporation (HES) Stock

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The HES stock price is -18.92% off its 52-week high price of $161.69 and 8.95% above the 52-week low of $123.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hess Corporation (HES) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.18. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) have changed 5.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $178, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.62% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $163.0 while the price target rests at a high of $193.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.89% from the levels at last check today..

Hess Corporation (HES) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.63% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -38.82% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.33%.

HES Dividends

Hess Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.94 at a share yield of 1.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.33%.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.09% with a share float percentage of 85.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hess Corporation having a total of 1198.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 33.81 million shares worth more than $4.99 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.0182% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 25.16 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.71 billion and represent 8.1981% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 9.24 shares of worth $1.25 billion while later fund manager owns 7.68 shares of worth $1.04 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.