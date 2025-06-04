American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Is Up 8.84%, As Bears Mark A Gain

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 14.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.46M, closed the last trade at $1.60 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 8.84% during that session. The AREB stock price is -14384.38% off its 52-week high price of $231.75 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $1.10.

The consensus among analysts is that American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Sporting 8.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the AREB stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 13.98%. Year-to-date, American Rebel Holdings Inc shares have moved -96.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) have changed -47.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.24, which means that the shares’ value could drop -566.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.24 while the price target rests at a high of $0.24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 85.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.0% from current levels.

American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.89% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 68.69% over the past 5 years.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 544.0 shares of worth $870.0 while later fund manager owns 111.0 shares of worth $177.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.