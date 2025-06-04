Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected To Rise 17.18% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.05B, closed the recent trade at $27.33 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The ALGM stock price is -21.7% off its 52-week high price of $33.26 and 40.07% above the 52-week low of $16.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.27. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) have changed 42.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.18% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $26.0 while the price target rests at a high of $36.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.87% from the levels at last check today..

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.75% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 114.47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 77.05%.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro Microsystems Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.04% with a share float percentage of 129.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegro Microsystems Inc having a total of 409.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $556.88 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 10.1929% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, with the holding of over 9.14 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.09 million and represent 4.7239% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios-Semiconductors Portfolio and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 12.37 shares of worth $339.72 million while later fund manager owns 10.0 shares of worth $274.62 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 5.41% of company’s outstanding stock.