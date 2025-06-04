Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected To Rise 17.18% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

NOVA

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.05B, closed the recent trade at $27.33 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The ALGM stock price is -21.7% off its 52-week high price of $33.26 and 40.07% above the 52-week low of $16.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.27. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) have changed 42.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.18% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $26.0 while the price target rests at a high of $36.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.87% from the levels at last check today..

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.75% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 114.47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 77.05%.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro Microsystems Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.04% with a share float percentage of 129.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegro Microsystems Inc having a total of 409.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $556.88 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 10.1929% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, with the holding of over 9.14 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.09 million and represent 4.7239% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios-Semiconductors Portfolio and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 12.37 shares of worth $339.72 million while later fund manager owns 10.0 shares of worth $274.62 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 5.41% of company’s outstanding stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.