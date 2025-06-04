Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Shares Have Loss -1.07% Over The Past Month

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.03B, closed the recent trade at $15.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The ALHC stock price is -37.56% off its 52-week high price of $21.06 and 53.95% above the 52-week low of $7.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.92. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) have changed -1.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.07% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $21.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.21% from the levels at last check today..

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.45% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.95% over the past 5 years.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.73% with a share float percentage of 98.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alignment Healthcare Inc having a total of 275.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with over 60.99 million shares worth more than $476.97 million. As of 2024-06-30, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. held 31.9518% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is WARBURG PINCUS LLC, with the holding of over 17.92 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.16 million and represent 9.389% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Manager Directed Portfolios-Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 3.63 shares of worth $55.86 million while later fund manager owns 3.59 shares of worth $55.14 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.