Algorhythm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RIME) Shares Gain $0.5 After Investor Confidence Raised

Algorhythm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RIME) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.28M, closed the last trade at $3.29 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 17.92% during that session. The RIME stock price is -11875.68% off its 52-week high price of $394.00 and 48.02% above the 52-week low of $1.71.

Algorhythm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RIME) trade information

Sporting 17.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the RIME stock price touched $3.29 or saw a rise of 6.0%. Year-to-date, Algorhythm Holdings Inc shares have moved -81.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Algorhythm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RIME) have changed 24.62%.

Algorhythm Holdings Inc (RIME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.85% over the past 6 months.

RIME Dividends

Algorhythm Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 13.68 shares of worth $45007.0 while later fund manager owns 143.0 shares of worth $470.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.