Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 6.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $939.67M, closed the last trade at $2.27 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The AGL stock price is -240.53% off its 52-week high price of $7.73 and 33.92% above the 52-week low of $1.50.

The consensus among analysts is that Agilon Health Inc (AGL) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.1.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the AGL stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 4.62%. Year-to-date, Agilon Health Inc shares have moved 19.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) have changed -45.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -186.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.13% from current levels.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.58% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.70%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.47B for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.46B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.48B and 1.45B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.74% for the current quarter and -1.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 45.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.90%.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with over 100.0 million shares worth more than $654.0 million. As of 2024-06-30, CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC held 24.3149% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 56.93 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $372.3 million and represent 13.8418% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 7.99% shares in the company for having 33.09 shares of worth $75.1 million while later fund manager owns 30.86 shares of worth $70.06 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 7.46% of company’s outstanding stock.