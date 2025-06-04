Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Shares Are Up 314.95% YTD

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AEVA) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $19.71 per share which meant it gained $2.39 on the day or 13.80% during that session. The AEVA stock price is 4.92% off its 52-week high price of $18.74 and 88.84% above the 52-week low of $2.20.

The consensus among analysts is that Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AEVA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AEVA) have changed 156.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.11, which means that the shares’ value could drop -177.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.22 while the price target rests at a high of $9.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 54.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 73.52% from current levels.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 314.95% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -678.17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 17.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.15%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AEVA)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC with over 10.38 million shares worth more than $26.16 million. As of 2024-06-30, SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC held 19.5854% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC, with the holding of over 3.7 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.32 million and represent 6.9762% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 759.24 shares of worth $14.96 million while later fund manager owns 593.31 shares of worth $11.69 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.