Abercrombie & Fitch Co Shares Are Down -56.03% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62B, closed the recent trade at $76.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.83 on the day or -1.08% during that session. The ANF stock price is -155.7% off its 52-week high price of $194.38 and 13.97% above the 52-week low of $65.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) have changed 9.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $125, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.18% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $84.0 while the price target rests at a high of $170.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -123.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.5% from the levels at last check today..

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 77.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -3.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.32%.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.33% with a share float percentage of 111.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abercrombie & Fitch Co having a total of 562.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.11 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 15.8292% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 6.16 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.1 billion and represent 12.0188% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.42% shares in the company for having 1.63 shares of worth $124.47 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 shares of worth $123.15 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.39% of company’s outstanding stock.