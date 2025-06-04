A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 6.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.17M, closed the recent trade at $0.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -14.32% during that session. The MBRX stock price is -580.56% off its 52-week high price of $4.90 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 454.83K shares.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) have changed -30.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.01% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 71.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.34%.

MBRX Dividends

Moleculin Biotech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.46% with a share float percentage of 10.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moleculin Biotech Inc having a total of 24.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of 2024-06-30, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC held 6.1339% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 3334.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11736.0 and represent 0.1311% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 30.31 shares of worth $22432.0 while later fund manager owns 18.6 shares of worth $13763.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

